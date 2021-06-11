Red Sox Wrap: Boston Beats Houston In Wild Game To Avoid Sweep

NESN Logo Sign In

Saying the Red Sox beat the Astros on Thursday to avoid a series sweep doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Boston earned a 12-8 win over Houston at Fenway Park in one of the craziest baseball games you’ll see all season — maybe ever. Honestly, we want to keep this part brief because there’s so much to get to.

We will say that Eduardo Rodriguez delivered another disappointing start and that everyone in the Red Sox lineup other than Alex Verdugo had a hit. The bottom three batters in the order combined for nine RBIs.

The Red Sox improved to 38-25 with the win while the Astros dropped to 35-27 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Madness.

It had everything: Ejections, fans on the field, bad calls, cheap homers, great catches and whacky double plays — and so much more.