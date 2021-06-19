Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bounces Back En Route To 7-1 Win Over Royals

ON THE BUMP

— Pérez put his recent struggles behind him Saturday as he went five full innings, a much different outcome for a pitcher who had went two innings or less in each of his last two starts.

Pérez allowed just one run on three hits in those five innings. He struck out three and walked two while throwing 43 of his 78 pitches for strikes. Pérez got ahead early in counts as he threw first-pitch strikes to 12 of the 20 batters he faced.

Boston made some good defensive plays to help Pérez, too. Xander Bogaerts threw Whit Merrifield out at the plate on a one-out ground ball in the first inning. Pérez then got Merrifield again in the third as the pitcher surprised the lead-off man by snagging a come-backer, which led to a rundown.

— Garrett Whitlock came out for the sixth and stayed for the seventh while allowing just two hits with two strikeouts in those two frames.

Whitlock threw 20 of his 33 pitches for strikes.

— Hirokazu Sawamura came on for the eighth inning and retired the side in order with one strikeout.

— Workman didn’t make it easy on himself in the ninth, allowing two on with one out, but ultimately got the save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got the scoring started in the first inning.