Red Sox Wrap: Boston Takes Series Opener Vs. Yankees, 5-2

The Boston Red Sox on Friday got off to a strong start in their three-game series with the New York Yankees.
But thanks to strong pitching performances led by Nathan Eovaldi, who got the win on the mound against his former team, a two-run homer from Rafael Devers and a couple of RBIs from Marwin González, the Red Sox managed a 5-2 win.
The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak for Boston while playing in the Bronx, lifting the Red Sox to a 34-23 record.
Here’s how it all went down.
ON THE MOUND
— Eovaldi put in six full innings of work, throwing 59 of his 87 pitches for strikes with seven Ks and no walks.
He gave up eight hits, four of which came in the sixth inning and led to two New York runs, improving to 7-2 on the mound this season.
— Hirokazu Sawamura had in impressive two innings of relief, striking out five Yankees and walking one.
— Matt Barnes came in to close out the game, striking out all three batters he faced for 15 total strikeouts one the night from the hands of Boston pitchers.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Devers got to work early for Boston.
In the first inning, with Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts were on first and second after base hits, Devers blasted a three-run homer 429 feet to right field.
— Bogaerts singled to left in the top of the sixth inning to instigate a Yankees pitching change. Hunter Renfroe got on with a single two batters later, setting up Marwin González for a two-RBI double to shallow left field.
— Bogaerts was 2-for-4 with two runs, while González had a multi-hit game as well batting 2-for-3 with two RBI and two doubles.
— Devers finished 1-for-4 with a run and three RBI. Renfroe was 1-for-1 with a run as well. Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez and Christian Arroyo also all recorded hits. Only Danny Santana and Christian Vázquez went hitless.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Moving on up…
UP NEXT
The fun has just begun. The second of the three-game series between Boston and New York is Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.