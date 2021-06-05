Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Take Series Opener Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Friday got off to a strong start in their three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Thanks to strong pitching performances led by Nathan Eovaldi, who got the win on the mound, a three-run homer from Rafael Devers and a couple of RBIs from Marwin González, the Red Sox managed a 5-2 win.

The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak for Boston while playing in the Bronx, lifting the Red Sox to a 34-23 record.

Here’s how it all went down:

ON THE MOUND

— Eovaldi put in six full innings of work, throwing 59 of his 87 pitches for strikes with seven strikeouts and no walks.

He gave up eight hits, four of which came in the sixth inning and led to two New York runs, improving to 7-2 on the mound this season.

The heat & the hook. pic.twitter.com/05ZMBSzjIp — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2021

— Hirokazu Sawamura had in impressive two innings of relief, striking out five Yankees and walking one.