Red Sox Wrap: Framber Valdez Deals In Boston’s 7-1 Loss Against Astros

Framber Valdez apparently likes pitching against the Red Sox.

The Houston Astros starter twice now has had great outings facing Boston this season, going 7 1/3 innings Tuesday with eight strikeouts and no walks. He gave up one run off five hits, but all singles to limit the damage.

For the Red Sox it was a different story, as Martín Pérez was a bit off and lasted just two innings, eventually resulting in a 7-1 loss as Boston managed six hits total.

Hunter Renfroe drove in a sacrifice RBI to score Rafael Devers, but that’s all they could really get done at the plate, as Boston fell to 37-24 on the season.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Unusual.

We haven’t seen a lot of games from the Red Sox when the starter threw fewer than three innings, but that was the case Tuesday.