Red Sox Wrap: Monster Eighth Inning Guides Boston Past Yankees

When Kiké Hernández stepped in during the eighth inning of Saturday night’s Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game, he was on an 0-for-27 streak.

Suffice to say he broke it in a big way.

The Sox utilityman ripped a double that plated Rafael Devers from first to put Boston up 4-3. That proved to be the pivotal hit, and one that would jumpstart the Red Sox offense in the penultimate frame, as they would score four more runs and win 7-3.

Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs, which was enough to keep the Sox in it and allow the bullpen and offense to lock things down the rest of the way.

The Red Sox climbed to 35-23 with the win. The Yankees fell to 31-28 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Eighth.