Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off Lifts Boston To Win Vs. Blue Jays

Nathan Eovaldi gave the Boston Red Sox exactly what they needed Monday. And when that wasn’t enough, Rafael Devers got the job done with a walk-off.

And it’s a good thing, because in a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, they didn’t get much else until a ninth inning rally from the offense.

Eovaldi pitched into the seventh inning and kept Toronto scoreless to help tie the four-game series and give a struggling starting rotation some momentum. A RBI single from Devers and a strong relief performance from Josh Taylor helped the Red Sox come within one out of a win, even after Matt Barnes gave up a tying homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr in the ninth.

Good thing for Devers, though.

With that, the Red Sox break a two-game losing streak and improve to 40-27 on the season. Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Refreshing.

Boston hadn’t had a great start from its top pitchers since Eovaldi’s outing against the New York Yankees on June 4. Another solid start took two times through the rotation.