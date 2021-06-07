Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts’ Extra-Inning Heroics Help Sweep Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox completed the sweep of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night with a 6-5 extra-inning verdict in the final game of the three-game set.

It was Xander Bogaerts who came up clutch with a game-winning, two-run single in the 10th inning. It was the seventh hit of the night for the Red Sox as they mustered just six during the first nine innings. Boston did, however, benefit from home runs from Alex Verdugo and Marwin González.

The Boston bullpen put together a strong middle-inning performance in relief of starter Garrett Richards. Darwinzon Hernandez, Adam Ottavino and Josh Taylor combined to go the three innings while allowing just one hit. Matt Barnes, however, would allow the Yankees to tie the game in the ninth and Phillips Valdez labored through the 10th before getting the save.

The Red Sox improved to 36-23 while the Yankees fell to 31-29.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Sweep.

The Red Sox will leave New York with brooms in hand, and it was a thrilling one which earned them the sweep.