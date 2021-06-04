NESN Logo Sign In

The rivalry is back on this weekend.

The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the New York Yankees for the first time during the 2021 Major League Baseball season for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Boston has had the early edge in the American League standings, but the Yankees aren’t far behind with just two fewer wins to the Red Sox so far.

For more on how the two squads compare so far this season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images