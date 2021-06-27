Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns To Leadoff Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and the Yankees are set for their series finale at Fenway Park.

Boston won the first two games of the three-game set and now is 5-0 against New York this season. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send struggling lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill with his team eyeing a sweep, while Yankees skipper Aaron Boone will counter with ace right-hander Gerrit Cole.

As for the lineups, Kiké Hernández will return to the leadoff spot, which has not been kind to him this season. He’ll handle center field and be flanked by Alex Verdugo in left and Hunter Renfroe in right.

Marwin Gonzalez will play second base and bat eighth with Danny Santana manning first base and batting ninth. The rest of Boston’s lineup is fairly standard.

Boston enters Sunday’s action a half game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. New York is six back in third, with the Toronto Blue Jays only a half game behind them in fourth.

First pitch of Red Sox-Yankees is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at noon.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game: