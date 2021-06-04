Red Sox’s Alex Cora Needs Someone To Give Him Bill Belichick’s Number

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no shortage of buzz around the Boston sports teams of late.

The Bruins are rolling in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Celtics shook things up after their season ended by promoting former head coach Brad Stevens to president of basketball operations as Danny Ainge’s successor.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he’s rooting for the Bruins in his pregame media availability, and that he recently reached out to Stevens to congratulate him on the new role. And with Boston playing pretty good baseball, Cora has a few questions for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Cora just needs someone to give him Belichick’s phone number, first.

“Throughout the years that I’ve been here, up to Coach Belichick when we went to Foxboro for the trophy presentation, Brad has gone to spring training, Bruce, we’ve been in touch,” Cora on Friday told reporters before the Red Sox’s game against the Yankees in New York.

“Actually, they asked me for suggestions for a few things in the playoffs. We go back and forth with each other, ideas. The more time you spend in the city and working here, you become fans of the teams you’re surrounded by. I don’t know much about hockey, but I’m pulling for the Bruins. There’s nothing better in our city than to have parades and they put themselves in a great spot and they’re doing an outstanding job. Same with Brad. I texted him the other day with his new challenge, right? His new journey. It’s funny because I texted him, ‘Good luck, man. That’s awesome.’ And he’s like, ‘Hey, you guys are doing great. Keep going.’ I need Bill’s number. I gotta make sure I get that one so I can text him and he can give me more tips on how to go through the season and win championships.”

Now that the inquiry is out there, we’re sure Cora and Belichick will be in touch soon.