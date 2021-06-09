Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Positive Update On Kevin Plawecki

NESN Logo Sign In

Things could have been much worse for Kevin Plawecki on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox catcher left the game against the Astros in the top of the fourth inning after he took a wild changeup to the mask in Boston’s eventual 7-1 loss to Houston. The team ruled his injury as a jaw contusion.

After the game, manager Alex Cora provided an update on Plawecki.

“He’s doing OK, just a little bit sore,” Cora said over Zoom. “He looked a little bit out of it so I decided to take him out. He’ll be sore (Wednesday) morning. We’ll obviously pay attention to how he feels tonight. But no concussion, just sore. Hopefully, he’ll be OK for tomorrow.”

Plawecki was in to give Christian Vázquez an extra day of rest, but that was cut short. Hopefully Plawecki will be fine and won’t need to miss any time.

