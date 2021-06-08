Red Sox’s Chris Sale Opens Up About Rehab, Admits To Bad Days

NESN Logo Sign In

No rehab from a major surgery will be perfect, just ask Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020. And while his progress mostly has been positive, Sale did suffer a few setbacks including a bout with COVID-19.

Sale’s intensity is no secret, so it’s not a real surprise his surgery was the “hardest challenge” he’s faced. His injury history had been pretty clear up until last year, but he’s happy — for the most part –with how everything has been going despite some tough days.

“Yes and no. I mean I’d like to be out there already. But from where I started in spring training to where I am now, I’ve done everything I possibly could to put myself in the best position,” Sale said Tuesday over Zoom. “I’ve had a lot of help through this process, a lot of people guiding me and getting me through this. So, I’ve been very pleased with what’s been going on and where I’m at.

“This is definitely the hardest challenge I’ve ever had in my life because the train’s been moving for 25 years of my life, and this is the first time it’s actually ever stopped,” he added. “There was definitely an adjustment period. I definitely had to lock it in and be focused on what the goal at the time is. At the beginning of this, kind of in the middle of it, I kind of set my sights a little bit too far, and things started rolling on me a little bit. It’s tough, rehab is different for everybody. I don’t think anybody is gonna say it’s rainbows and butterflies everyday. There’s good days and bad days and you take them as they come, and you roll on to the next one.”

Sale still is expected to return this summer. Just when, though, remains unclear, but manager Alex Cora said Tuesday’s bullpen could be characterized as a “January bullpen.” Make of that what you will, but it’s clear his progress is going in the right direction.

