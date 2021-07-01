NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo could be back with the Boston Red Sox sooner rather than later.

The utility infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a right knee contusion suffered in a collision with teammate Kiké Hernández.

Manager Alex Cora on Tuesday revealed Arroyo should be ready for Boston’s West Coast road trip this weekend, and that still seems to be the case.

Arroyo ran the bases Tuesday and Cora said Wednesday he expects a rehab assignment to begin Thursday in Worcester with the Red Sox. Arroyo will serve as the designated hitter.

The 26-year-old was batting .264 with four home runs and 19 RBIs before hitting the IL.

The Red Sox wrap up their series with the Royals on Thursday before flying to Oakland to take on the Athletics on Friday.