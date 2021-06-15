Rafael Devers ‘Super Excited’ To Have Fan Support In MLB All-Star Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s looking like Rafael Devers may be destined for a week in Denver.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman Monday was revealed by Major League Baseball to be leading the American League’s fan vote for the 2021 All-Star Game at his position.

This isn’t entirely surprising, as Devers is hitting .276 for Boston this season with 15 home runs and 50 (!!) RBIs. His walk-off single against the Toronto Blue Jays was good for the second-most runs batted in across MLB.

Still, the 24-year-old is excited for the potential of playing in his first All-Star showcase.

“I’m super excited,” Devers said after Boston’s 2-1 win, via team translator Bryan Almonte. “I’m really happy. Obviously the fans have been great showing the support, I just have to keep going out there and doing what I have to do to get that nod. But I’m happy to just be in the same conversation with guys like Bogey, Verdugo, J.D, and those guys being considered to be an All-Star. God-willing, I’ll be able to make it.”

The first phase of voting runs through June 24. In the second phase, from June 28 through July 1, fan voting will determine starters for both leagues in the showcase.

You can vote for your favorite Red Sox players here.