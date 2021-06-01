Red Sox’s Tanner Houck Takes Important Step In Flexor Strain Recovery

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck might be getting close to a return.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been sidelined since early May with a right flexor strain. He was pitching for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox at the time he suffered the injury.

But Houck on Tuesday threw off a mound for the first time since hitting the injured list, according to Red Sox pitching coach Paul Abbott. Houck threw only fastballs in the bullpen session at Polar Park.

The 24-year-old likely will resume pitching for the WooSox upon his return. He made just one appearance in Worcester before going down with the flexor strain.

Prior to being sent down to Triple-A, Houck made three appearances (two starts) for Boston, going 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. He remains one of the top pitching prospects in the organization.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images