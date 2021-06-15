Relive Bruins’ Incredible 2011 Stanley Cup Win 10 Years To Day

NESN Logo Sign In

It might be hard to imagine, but the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup 10 years ago on this day.

Much has changed with the Black and Gold over the last decade, but memories of that Cup run in 2011 remain quite strong for B’s fans. From the unforgettable Game 7 win over the hated Canadiens in the first round, to exacting revenge on the Flyers in the second round, and the epic series vs. Tampa Bay all the way up to a hate-filled, incredibly satisfying Stanley Cup Final win over the Canucks.

Certainly, the culmination of that run is one worth reliving and celebrating on this anniversary.

And a few more gems from that spring:

NESN and the Bruins also have teamed up to give fans a never-before-seen look at that 2011 run starting Tuesday night with “Behind the B: 2011 Champions.” The limited series will feature unreleased footage of that incredible team’s celebration of the first Stanley Cup in nearly 40 years.

The first episode airs Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

Here’s the full schedule: