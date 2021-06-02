Resurgent Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Ends Red-Hot May In Style

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe was almost unstoppable throughout the month of May.

After a slow start to the season in April, Renfroe came alive throughout May hitting .319 across 24 games and chipping in six home runs and 15 RBIs to go along with 18 runs scored.

Although the Red Sox fell to the Houston Astros on Monday night, Renfroe had himself yet another impressive night, finishing the game 2-3 with a double and his seventh home run of the season.

