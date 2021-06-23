NESN Logo Sign In

Rich Hill really rejuvenated his career with the Red Sox in 2015.

It would’ve been fitting if the Massachusetts native returned this offseason for one more stint with Boston, especially since the Red Sox needed starting pitching help after a disappointing 2020.

A free agency deal never materialized, though, as the Red Sox brought back left-hander Martín Pérez and signed right-hander Garrett Richards. Hill instead inked a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

So, just how close did Hill come to rejoining the Red Sox?

Well, the 41-year-old lefty recently explained to WEEI’s Rob Bradford that he “very much” thought he’d ultimately land with Boston, signing with Tampa Bay only after it became clear a Red Sox reunion wasn’t in the cards.

“I honestly thought talking to the (Red Sox) front office, talking with the training staff and everything like that, I really thought that was going to be an opportunity,” Hill told Bradford. “Especially being home. Look, being 41 and I wanted to stay on the East Coast, and I wanted to be close to home, all of which were the primary objective. There was no better place than Boston.”

It’s quite possible there was strong mutual interest, even as the Red Sox explored other options. Sometimes, things just don’t work out. And Boston opted for a couple of other veterans, while Hill eventually needed to move on as the open market took shape.