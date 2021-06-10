Russell Wilson Claims He Never Requested Trade From Seahawks

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson trade rumors were all the rage at the start of the offseason, but they largely disappeared in early April. And, at this point, it seems likely that Wilson will be the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

In fact, Wilson on Thursday claimed he never asked for a trade request, despite reporting indicating the opposite was true.

“Always wanted to play here for my whole career,” he told reporters, via KJR-FM’s Curtis Crabtree. “I think there were some unfortunate frustrations after the season. ? I think, unfortunately, it got a little bit blown out of proportion a little bit.”

Here’s a rundown of Wilson’s comments from Thursday’s media availability.

Russell Wilson: "Coach Carroll and I spent a lot of time together, one on one, and you know we're on the same page."



Said his relationship with Pete Carroll couldn't be stronger. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) June 10, 2021

Russell characterizing his agent's comments to @AdamSchefter on the four teams he'd accept a trade to: "We made it clear that I did not request a trade (did they?). … I wanted to play in Seattle, but if I had to go somewhere here's the teams I would consider." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) June 10, 2021

Russell Wilson: "Every morning I wake up, I wake up to win, and wake up to win another Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks, and that's my mission. … I hope I play my whole career here. That's my mission. That's my goal." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) June 10, 2021

Russell Wilson on Shane Waldron's offense: "I think it's super complex. I think that we have a lot of great things about it. We're going to be able to mix a lot of personnel, a lot of different people around using the whole field." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) June 10, 2021

Russell Wilson on why he didn't publicly address situation before now: "Sometimes things are family matters and not everybody else is a part of it at the time. … we had to have a lot of conversations we had some great ones along the way and it made our relationship stronger." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) June 10, 2021

So, either Wilson is telling the truth or multiple reporters with excellent track records lied a few months ago. Or they were fed lies by sources.

Whatever.

All we know is that this drama seemingly is behind Wilson and the Seahawks — for now.