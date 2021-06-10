Russell Wilson Claims He Never Requested Trade From Seahawks

Russell Wilson trade rumors were all the rage at the start of the offseason, but they largely disappeared in early April. And, at this point, it seems likely that Wilson will be the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this season.
In fact, Wilson on Thursday claimed he never asked for a trade request, despite reporting indicating the opposite was true.
“Always wanted to play here for my whole career,” he told reporters, via KJR-FM’s Curtis Crabtree. “I think there were some unfortunate frustrations after the season. ? I think, unfortunately, it got a little bit blown out of proportion a little bit.”
Here’s a rundown of Wilson’s comments from Thursday’s media availability.
So, either Wilson is telling the truth or multiple reporters with excellent track records lied a few months ago. Or they were fed lies by sources.
Whatever.
All we know is that this drama seemingly is behind Wilson and the Seahawks — for now.