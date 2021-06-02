Sabres, Kraken Claim First Two Picks In 2021 NHL Draft Lottery

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know the order of the first 15 picks of the 2021 NHL Draft when it begins July 23.

The Buffalo Sabres, who had the worst record in the league, won Wednesday’s draft lottery and secured the No. 1 overall pick. The NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, will pick second.

Here is the full list of the first 15 picks:

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Seattle Kraken

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. New Jersey Devils

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. San Jose Sharks

8. Los Angeles Kings

9. Vancouver Canucks

10. Ottawa Senators

11. Chicago Blackhawks

12. Calgary Flames

13. Philadelphia Flyers

14. Dallas Stars

15. New York Rangers

There you have it.

University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power could be the No. 1 overall pick, but the class boasts a lot of first-round talent that also includes William Eklund out of the Swedish Hockey League.

Round 1 of the draft is set for July 23 with Rounds 2-7 being held July 24.