The Boston Bruins saw firsthand in 2021 how many holes the Flyers had on defense, and it appears Philadelphia is in pursuit of Seth Jones in an effort to rectify that issue next season.

According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Flyers have been working on a deal for the Blue Jackets star, who reportedly has made clear he won’t be re-signing in Columbus next offseason.

“Still hearing a lot of Philadelphia and Jones. The Flyers are definitely working at it,” Friedman wrote in his weekly “31 Thoughts” blog.

The thought of Jones with another exciting young blueliner in Ivan Provorov must be tantalizing for the Flyers. Whether that’s enough remains to be seen.

Travis Sanheim is the real deal, but Shayne Gostisbehere has regressed in a big way, and the Flyers had a revolving door of depth guys play on the second and third pairings throughout the season. All told, it’s tough to acquire a player like Jones and not improve, but it wouldn’t be the end of what the Flyers have to take care of this offseason.