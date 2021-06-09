Watch Shohei Ohtani Demolish Longest Home Run Of MLB Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Shohei Ohtani continues to show he’s a unicorn.

There’s simply no one in Major League Baseball — and sports, for that matter — like Ohtani, a two-way superstar capable of dominating on the mound and in the batter’s box. And Ohtani reminded everyone of this Tuesday night at Angel Stadium when he launched the longest home run of his MLB career.

Ohtani crushed a 470-foot homer off Kris Bubic in the first inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Statcast determined it had an exit velocity of 111.7 mph.

“That’s the farthest ball I think I’ve seen hit here,” Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters after the game. “I’ve never seen one hit there before.”

Check out the home run below.

The blast easily surpassed the previous longest home run hit by Ohtani, a 451-foot shot off Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox on April 4.