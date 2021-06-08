Should Bruins Make Any Lineup Changes For Game 6 Vs. Islanders?

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Bruins want to keep their season alive, they must scrounge up two more wins.

And if Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wants to make any changes, he’ll have to come up with them quickly.

The B’s are down 3-2 in their best-of-seven second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Islanders after losing Game 5 on Monday night at TD Garden. Now, the series shifts to New York one more time for Game 6, which will be Wednesday.

Much of the postseason, the lineup changes have been kept to a minimum. The only non-health change of personnel was Karson Kuhlman drawing in for Jake DeBrusk for Game 5.

But there are two schools of thought here: They can avoid making changes and just stick with the group that has gotten them there so far. Conversely, they could try to make some changes that might inject some life into the lineup, even if it’s at the risk of looking a little desperate.

Say they make some changes though, let’s look at a couple of the most likely options.

Put in Trent Frederic

This would be an obvious energy move. Frederic is a big, physical player, who has proven to get even the most composed players off their game. With the abundance of soft calls and infractions for retaliatory plays, Frederic could be good at getting the Bruins on the power play. The obvious concern is he hasn’t played since the regular season.