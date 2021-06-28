Should Celtics Consider This Hypothetical Trade For Damian Lillard?

NESN Logo Sign In

Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard appears to be reaching his breaking point with the organization.

Lillard reportedly could be “out the door” after the backlash following the Trail Blazers reportedly hiring Chauncey Billups as the next head coach, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Haynes further indicated Portland’s inability to build a roster around Lillard has played a factor.

Lillard, of note, always has expressed his desire to stay in Portland and deliver a NBA Championship. He has, perhaps unlike other stars, remained committed. However, with reports indicating a souring relationship between Lillard and the front office, it could very well result in the six-time All-Star opting for a change of scenery.

The Boston Celtics have joined a list of teams which could make a push to trade for Lillard. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix had acknowledged the C’s are in a good spot for such trade.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey on Monday put together a hypothetical trade package from four different teams including the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers and Celtics.

Bailey’s trade from a Celtics angle is as follows: Boston sends Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2025 first-round pick to Portland for Lillard.

“This might be the toughest sell of the list,” Bailey wrote. “Every team in the NBA is after wings who can hit threes, defend and do a little playmaking. The Boston Celtics have two of the best such wings in the league. And theirs are young.