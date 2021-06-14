NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore did not attend Monday’s mandatory minicamp practice. And he doesn’t plan on showing up Tuesday or Wednesday, either.

Gilmore intends to skip all three days of New England Patriots minicamp as part of a contract dispute, according to a report from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

The star cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is set to earn a base salary of $7 million this season, which is well below market for a player of his caliber. The Patriots borrowed $4.5 million from Gilmore’s 2021 salary last September to give him a preseason raise.

Gilmore also sat out the entire voluntary portion of New England’s offseason program, including organized team activities. Players who skip mandatory minicamp can be fined $15,515 for the first missed practice, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third — a total of $93,085.

Patriots veterans Adrian Phillips and Matthew Slater voiced their support for Gilmore after Monday’s session.

“I support my brother,” Phillips said in a video conference. “I wish he was here, but I support him all the same. What he has going, whenever he gets back, he’ll let you know how that went. But that’s my guy. We’re brothers.”

Added Slater: “That’s a situation that I don’t want to get too far into. because it’s frankly none of my business and I don’t have a full understanding of what’s going on there. Obviously, you support all your teammates whether they’re here or not. You with them well, hope they’re doing well physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally. Hope their families are doing well.