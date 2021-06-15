NFL Analyst Believes This Team Needs To Trade For Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots soon might realize they have no other choice than to trade Stephon Gilmore.

And if New England shops its superstar cornerback, Dominique Foxworth believes a team on the rise should strike.

Foxworth on Tuesday was tasked with identifying a landing spot for Gilmore, who is not expected to attend the Patriots’ mandatory three-day minicamp reportedly over a contract dispute. The NFL cornerback-turned analyst pinpointed a team that not only could use Gilmore’s services but also has the financial means to fulfill the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year’s contract desires.

“I think it’s the Chargers,” Foxworth said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They have a young quarterback, which means their Super Bowl window is open. They’re also in a division with the Chiefs, so they’re going to have to defend the pass. They were bad in man coverage last year despite the fact that they’re a man-heavy defense. They’ve added Asante Samuel Jr. and Chris Harris Jr., but I think a third corner is necessary to go up against just about anybody in the league, especially the Chiefs. So, they have the cap room to give him a new deal, the money that he deserves and I think that’s the best place for him to go right now.”

The Bolts might be on a shortlist of practical Gilmore trade partners for the Patriots. ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano on Monday reported teams are “reluctant” to make a move for the four-time Pro Bowl selection given the asking price coupled with Gilmore’s contract wishes.