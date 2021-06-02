When the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets played in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series, it was the first time fans were welcomed back to TD Garden at almost-full capacity.
The energy the crowd brought was palpable, but was overshadowed by postgame dramatics after one unruly spectator was arrested after throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after the Nets win.
The incident was only the latest out-of-control act of from an NBA fan, but as the league tries to get fan behavior under control, opposing coach Steve Nash actually had a compliment for the fans at TD Garden.
Apparently, the environment they created made him miss his playing days.
“I thought other than the water bottle and maybe a few incidents I’m unaware of, I was extremely jealous of our guys to get to go out and play in front of that atmosphere,” Nash said, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.