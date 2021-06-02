NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets played in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series, it was the first time fans were welcomed back to TD Garden at almost-full capacity.

The energy the crowd brought was palpable, but was overshadowed by postgame dramatics after one unruly spectator was arrested after throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after the Nets win.

The incident was only the latest out-of-control act of from an NBA fan, but as the league tries to get fan behavior under control, opposing coach Steve Nash actually had a compliment for the fans at TD Garden.

Apparently, the environment they created made him miss his playing days.

“I thought other than the water bottle and maybe a few incidents I’m unaware of, I was extremely jealous of our guys to get to go out and play in front of that atmosphere,” Nash said, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images