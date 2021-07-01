Suns’ Chris Paul Shoved By Clippers’ Patrick Beverly After Game 6 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Paul was less than a quarter away from the first NBA Finals berth of his 16-year career.

That didn’t stop him from selling one of the most belligerent flops of his career. And of course, it was against Los Angeles Clippers big DeMarcus Cousins.

The history between the two players is well documented, and another chapter was written with the Phoenix Suns on the verge of eliminating the Clippers. So behold, a ridiculous flop, a brilliant reaction from Boogie and some of the best (PG-rated) jokes that NBA Twitter has to offer. And then the other drama that ensued.

Boogie?s reaction to his foul call on Chris Paul ? pic.twitter.com/JqtGLU0nC9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2021

every time Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins get into an altercation throughout their careers it's the basketball version of the Roadrunner vs. Wile E. Coyote. — CPWob (@WorldWideWob) July 1, 2021

CP3 might have to play the rest of the way with that sprained left ear… — Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) July 1, 2021

Fortunately, the theatrics didn’t stop there. Ultimately, Paul single-handedly cooked the Clippers, dropping 41 points, four rebounds and eight assists with three steals.