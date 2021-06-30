Suns Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 6 Online, On TV

The Clippers' backs remain against the wall

by

Paul George and the Clippers kept their season alive Monday night.

Can they do it again Wednesday?

Los Angeles, without Kawhi Leonard, showed plenty of fight on the road in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Behind George’s game-high 41 points, the Clips were able to fend off elimination against the Suns and force another contest in their own building.

Should LA notch a second consecutive win, the sides will do battle in a winner-take-all showdown Friday in Phoenix.

Here’s how to watch Suns-Clippers Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More NBA:

Celtics Owner Bluntly Lays Out Timeline Of Brad Stevens’ Promotion
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady To Promote Subway In New Commercial, But Reportedly Won’t Eat It
Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

‘Classic Chris Sale’ On Display While Facing Live Hitters For Red Sox

Picked For You

Related