Paul George and the Clippers kept their season alive Monday night.

Can they do it again Wednesday?

Los Angeles, without Kawhi Leonard, showed plenty of fight on the road in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Behind George’s game-high 41 points, the Clips were able to fend off elimination against the Suns and force another contest in their own building.

Should LA notch a second consecutive win, the sides will do battle in a winner-take-all showdown Friday in Phoenix.

Here’s how to watch Suns-Clippers Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN