Tanner Houck ‘Felt Great’ In First Start With WooSox Since Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck felt as good as he looked Thursday night.

The Boston Red Sox pitching prospect tossed three inning with six strikeouts and did not give up a hit or run. He allowed just one walk. The original plan was for Houck to go two innings against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, but he felt good enough, and the Worcester Red Sox were confident enough in letting him go out for one more.

“I felt great, I felt normal, 100 percent,” Houck said over Zoom after Worcester’s win. “I’m excited to keep building up and excited for next week, whenever I get back on the mound. I’m excited for two days from now just working in the bullpen. It’s a matter of showing up here every day, giving what you can, and then keep repeating.”

Houck had been dealing with a flexor strain and his rehab was a slow process, but it appears everything went better than expected at Polar Park.

The WooSox ended up winning 3-2 thanks to a Jeter Downs moonshot in the eighth inning.