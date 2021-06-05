Taylor Hall Drops Gloves With Scott Mayfield In First Fight Since 2011

It had been a while since Hall was in a fight

Taylor Hall hadn’t dropped the gloves since his rookie season back in 2010-11.

But that changed Saturday night.

The Bruins forward exchanged pleasantries with Scott Mayfield in the first period of Boston’s Game 4 meeting with the New York Islanders.

Hall ended up falling on top of Mayfield before the referees stepped in to separate the two.

Both the Bruins and Islanders showed good intensity in the opening minutes of the first, and it has been a physical series all around. But the physicality was kicked up a notch early Saturday night.

