Taylor Hall Drops Gloves With Scott Mayfield In First Fight Since 2011

Taylor Hall hadn’t dropped the gloves since his rookie season back in 2010-11.
But that changed Saturday night.
The Bruins forward exchanged pleasantries with Scott Mayfield in the first period of Boston’s Game 4 meeting with the New York Islanders.
Hall ended up falling on top of Mayfield before the referees stepped in to separate the two.
Check it out:
Both the Bruins and Islanders showed good intensity in the opening minutes of the first, and it has been a physical series all around. But the physicality was kicked up a notch early Saturday night.