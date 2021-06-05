Taylor Hall Drops Gloves With Scott Mayfield In First Fight Since 2011

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall hadn’t dropped the gloves since his rookie season back in 2010-11.

But that changed Saturday night.

The Bruins forward exchanged pleasantries with Scott Mayfield in the first period of Boston’s Game 4 meeting with the New York Islanders.

Hall ended up falling on top of Mayfield before the referees stepped in to separate the two.

Check it out:

Taylor Hall just dropped the mitts against Scott Mayfield. ?#ItsOn pic.twitter.com/Pid5R4dyd6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2021

Both the Bruins and Islanders showed good intensity in the opening minutes of the first, and it has been a physical series all around. But the physicality was kicked up a notch early Saturday night.