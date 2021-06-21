Taylor Hall Gets Engaged On Nantucket, Shares Photos In Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall will make a major career decision later this summer, but a significant life event happened over the weekend.

The star winger and his girlfriend, Rachel Rush, got engaged during a trip to Nantucket, Mass. Hall announced the news in an Instagram post Sunday night.

Take a look:

“An amazing weekend with my new fiancé!”

Hey, that’s a great place to pop the question.

Hall joined the Boston Bruins via midseason trade with the Buffalo Sabres and went on to meet — and perhaps exceed — expectations. Both sides have expressed a desire to continue their relationship when the 29-year-old becomes a free agent in July.