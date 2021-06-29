The Red Sox Bullpen Have Put Together A Wildly Impressive June

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston bullpen got the Red Sox through a difficult stretch in June as its starting pitchers struggled.

But with the rotation seemingly back on track, the relievers haven’t let up thanks to the core group of Adam Ottavino, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock, Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez and All-Star hopeful, closer Matt Barnes.

As the month comes to an end, the numbers that group has put together are pretty impressive. Especially given how unexpectedly things have played out. Who knew Barnes could be a lights-out closer or that Rule 5 draft pick Whitlock would be someone who has starting-pitcher-in-a-pinch potential?

As noted by Boston Sports Info, an account run by NBC Sports Boston, those six relievers put together 64 collective appearances in June. In that time, they amassed a 10-1 record with eight saves. Over 63 innings pitched in the stretch, their combined ERA is 1.71 with a 1.25 WHIP.

Red Sox

Core 6 – relievers in June



Matt Barnes, Adam Ottavino, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock, Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez



64 Appearances

(10-1, .909) – 8 saves

63.0 IP – 1.71 ERA – 1.25 WHIP



If that keeps up, this will continue to be a very successful year pic.twitter.com/0EHTUipK29 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 29, 2021

If that keeps up, and Chris Sale returns to alleviate the rotation at some point this summer, this could get really fun.