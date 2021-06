NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez can’t be stopped right now.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop and designated hitter both hold Major League Baseball’s two longest active on-base streaks heading into Boston’s clash with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Bogaerts enters the game riding a 24-game on-base streak, while Martinez isn’t far behind with an 18-game streak of his own.

