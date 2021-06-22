This Alex Verdugo-Mookie Betts Stat Comparison Might Surprise You

NESN Logo Sign In

Fair or not, Alex Verdugo always will be compared to Mookie Betts. Such is life when you’re part of a trade involving an MVP in the prime of a potentially Hall of Fame career.

However, if you leave out all the context and focus strictly on numbers, comparing the two players actually makes some sense.

Boston Sports Info on Tuesday compared Betts and Verdugo over their first 987 Major League Baseball plate appearances. The results might surprise you.

Take a look:

Alex Verdugo – Mookie Betts

First 987 PA's – career



2B

Alex – 58

Mook – 59



HR

Alex – 29

Mook – 27



RBI

Alex – 96

Mook – 112



TB

Alex – 411

Mook – 421



BA

Alex – .290

Mook – .287



OBP

Alex – .345

Mook – .341



SLG

Alex – .458

Mook – .467



OPS

Alex – .803

Mook – .808 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 22, 2021

Now, none of this is to say that Verdugo, 25, is better than Betts, or that he’s on a similar career trajectory. Ultimately, since eclipsing 987 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Betts has become one of the five best players in baseball. What the future holds for Verdugo remains to be seen.

Plus, their careers aren’t aren’t totally analogous. Verdugo played sparingly and even was sent down once over his first three years in the big leagues, whereas Betts never looked back after his 2014 promotion, becoming an instant star.