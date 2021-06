NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts has torn the cover off of the ball this year.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop has been nothing short of impressive throughout the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The 28-year-old currently sits in third place in the American League with 90 hits and is fourth in batting average with a scorching .330.

For more on his season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.