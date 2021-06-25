Tom Brady (Jokingly) Reveals One Way He’ll ‘Retire Tomorrow’

NESN Logo Sign In

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the one man who could push Tom Brady into retirement.

That’s because handing Brady a role in “Hamilton” might be enough to lure the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback away from the gridiron.

We’re joking, of course. But Brady suggested such Thursday on Instagram when posting a video of himself and late-night talk show host James Corden singing a song from Miranda’s famous musical.

“If they let me and @j_corden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow,” Brady wrote in the caption.

Bucs fans probably shouldn’t worry about Brady taking his talents to Broadway. Not only is he a far greater QB than a singer. Other comments he’s made recently also suggest Brady is as motivated as ever ahead of his age-44 NFL season.

But hey, a few years — and perhaps a few more Super Bowl titles — from now, who knows? Maybe Brady will find a new stage to dominate.