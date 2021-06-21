49ers Are Team Tom Brady Rips On During ‘The Shop’ Appearance, Right?

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time for another rousing game of “Who or what Tom Brady is talking about?”

HBO on Monday shared a teaser for “The Shop” season premiere, which will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. During the short clip, Brady talked about some team that ultimately passed on him in free agency, instead opting for a quarterback already on their roster.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” he said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that m—–f—-r?”

Take a look:

OK, let’s figure this out.

He obviously isn’t talking about the Bucs. As for the New England Patriots, Cam Newton wasn’t signed until months after Brady landed in Tampa Bay, so he would have to be talking about Jarrett Stidham. We’re confident in crossing those teams off the list.