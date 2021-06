NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are back in action Wednesday night.

Boston dropped its first game of a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, and look to get back in the win column at Fenway Park.

Prior to the Red Sox’s clash with Houston on Wednesday, NESN’s Tom Caron and The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham previewed the matchup.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images