Tom Caron was joined by Pete Abraham as the two discussed some potential new rules which would prevent pitchers from using spider tack and other substances used to increase spin rate.

According to Abraham, one new rule could involve “TSA checks” or heavy monitoring by home plate umpires to avoid the use of substances.

To hear Caron and Abraham’s full conversation, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch” presented by Rodenheiser Home Services.