Trent Frederic Knows He Can Offer More After Finding Footing As NHLer

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic has gotten his opportunity to get acclimated to life as a full-time NHL player. Now, it’s time for him to figure out how to become a more impactful one.

After a couple of years spent baking in the minors with the occasional NHL opportunity, the 23-year-old played exclusively with the varsity this past season.

He was decent in each third of the ice, showing a good bit of promise before an illness paused his season and ultimately prevented him from becoming a lineup regular again. After playing 42 regular-season games, he didn’t dress in a single playoff matchup.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign, but he knows he has more time.

“I think this was just the beginning for my hockey career, and I think I have a lot more to offer,” Frederic said Wednesday over Zoom, just two days after signing a two-year deal to stay with the Bruins. “Obviously, I was disappointed that we didn’t make it and that we’re not playing right now. Obviously, I wanted to help out as well. But everything happens for a reason and sometimes it’s out of your control and you just have to keep working hard and work for the next day. …

“(Having a big role is) what I’m striving towards. I’ve got a lot of work to become that. I think I have the ability to become it and I think I will, but obviously I have some work to do for that.”

Frederic never has been the most prolific goal-scorer, but he’s shown great playmaking ability and the potential to be a worthwhile contributor on the offensive end. The defense and willingness to fight and play physically always will be there, but the next step for him, he said, is being more confident with the puck and improving his skating.