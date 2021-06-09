Tuukka Rask Update: Bruins Goalie Will Start Game 6 Against Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask is starting Game 6 for the Boston Bruins.

Though his health was up in the air entering the game, Rask will be starting for the Bruins’ must-win Game 6 against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum.

Rask was pulled from Boston’s Game 5 loss after giving up four goals on 16 shots; however, Bruce Cassidy said the reason he actually was taken out was for injury maintenance. When asked Tuesday if Rask would be available for Game 6, Cassidy said we’d find out Wednesday.

The Bruins goalie took shots from Trent Frederic before morning skate, then proceeded to participate fully in the session.

Puck drop for Bruins-Islanders is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, but NESN+ will have a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage, plus there will be intermission reports on NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images