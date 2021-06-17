NBA Twitter Believes Rick Carlisle No-Brainer To Become Next Celtics Coach

The case of Rick Carlisle is proof of how quickly Twitter works.
Minutes after Carlisle confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he’s stepping down as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Twitter linked him strongly to the vacant position of Boston Celtics head coach. Woj shared these tweets at 4:07 p.m. ET, reporting Carlisle’s exit from Dallas.
It took 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth all of one minute to add Carlisle to the mix of potential successors to Brad Stevens.
KXTV’s Sean Cunningham weighed in from Sacramento, Calif., weighed in two minutes after the Woj bomb.
Closer to home, WBZ’s Adam Kaufman wondered when the rumor mill would spring into action. He apparently didn’t know it already had happened.
Yahoo! Sports’ Ben Rohbach expects the Celtics to consider hiring Carlisle, and Ballisilife.com’s Roosh Williams offers an understandable reason why the interest might be mutual.
There now are seven head-coaching vacancies in the NBA. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton believes the Celtics job is the most-attractive, and if NBA Twitter’s assessment is at all close to reality, expect Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and Carlisle to exchange some calls in the not-too-distant future.