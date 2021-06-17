NBA Twitter Believes Rick Carlisle No-Brainer To Become Next Celtics Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

The case of Rick Carlisle is proof of how quickly Twitter works.

Minutes after Carlisle confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he’s stepping down as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Twitter linked him strongly to the vacant position of Boston Celtics head coach. Woj shared these tweets at 4:07 p.m. ET, reporting Carlisle’s exit from Dallas.

Rick Carlisle — who led Dallas to the 2011 NBA championship — informed Mavericks owner Mark Cuban today that he won't be returning as coach next season, Carlisle told ESPN. Carlisle had two years left on his contract. He spent 13 seasons as Mavericks coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

Rick Carlisle statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/zdKA8sWa4Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

It took 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth all of one minute to add Carlisle to the mix of potential successors to Brad Stevens.

Carlisle played for the Celtics from 1984-1987.



Add another name to the carousel. https://t.co/2C5wS4QF7M — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) June 17, 2021

KXTV’s Sean Cunningham weighed in from Sacramento, Calif., weighed in two minutes after the Woj bomb.