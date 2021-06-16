Twitter Clearly Not Happy Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Snubbed From All-NBA Team

Tatum was snubbed

by

Celtics Twitter was not happy Tuesday night, and rightfully so.

The All-NBA teams were announced and fans were quick to notice that Jayson Tatum did not make the cut.

The Boston Celtics star had a heck of a 2020-21 campaign despite missing some with COVID-19, and seeing some of the names on the teams over Tatum certainly was a bit head scratching.

Naturally, Twitter did its thing.

Tatum also missed out on a $32 million bonus.

However, he reportedly has committed to play for Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

