Celtics Twitter was not happy Tuesday night, and rightfully so.

The All-NBA teams were announced and fans were quick to notice that Jayson Tatum did not make the cut.

The Boston Celtics star had a heck of a 2020-21 campaign despite missing some with COVID-19, and seeing some of the names on the teams over Tatum certainly was a bit head scratching.

Naturally, Twitter did its thing.

jimmy butler over jayson tatum is frankly outrageous https://t.co/dONM7HBYF2 — bass (@sebastianturso) June 16, 2021

They snubbed the hell out of Jayson Tatum — ? (@SouloGio) June 16, 2021

PAUL GEORGE OVER JAYSON TATUM???? https://t.co/ZyCLg9mHqq — nate (@Nampby) June 16, 2021

Bruuh where my boy @jaytatum0??? The disrespect — Patrick Rodil (@patrickvrodil) June 16, 2021

Jimmy Butler wasn?t even an all star this year and made an all-nba team over jayson Tatum Russell Westbrook Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/V81qdl9n4v — jw (@iam_johnw2) June 16, 2021

Jayson Tatum putting up better numbers in every category than last season but doesn?t make an All NBA team? League is a joke. — Andrew (@AndrewRiffe1) June 16, 2021

Did Jayson Tatum die? https://t.co/wSzYoklefl — SGT Martin (@brenden_m10) June 16, 2021

Tatum also missed out on a $32 million bonus.

However, he reportedly has committed to play for Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.