Celtics Twitter was not happy Tuesday night, and rightfully so.
The All-NBA teams were announced and fans were quick to notice that Jayson Tatum did not make the cut.
The Boston Celtics star had a heck of a 2020-21 campaign despite missing some with COVID-19, and seeing some of the names on the teams over Tatum certainly was a bit head scratching.
Naturally, Twitter did its thing.
Tatum also missed out on a $32 million bonus.
However, he reportedly has committed to play for Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.