Two Decades Of Boston Sports Dominance Illustrated By This Insane Stat

It’s easy to forget — it shouldn’t be — but Boston sports fans have been ridiculously spoiled over the last 20 years.

The Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics all have won championships since we entered the 21st Century. All four organizations also have been consistently competitive, with very few exceptions.

The dominance of Boston sports over the last two decades was perfectly illustrated in a stat shared Wednesday morning by Boston Sports Info.

Take a look:

Wins

Last 20 regular AND post season



NFL

1. PATS: 269

2. Steelers: 223

3. Packers: 215



NHL

1. Sharks: 942

2. Pens: 933

3. BRUINS: 929



MLB

1. Yanks: 1,828

2. Cards: 1,748

3. RED SOX: 1,743



NBA

1. Spurs: 1,232

2. Mavs: 1,031

3. CELTS: 1,009



And that says nothing of the success enjoyed by the Boston Pride, New England Revolution and Boston Cannons over the years. Collegiate programs, especially the Boston College and Boston University hockey programs, also deserve mention.

Will the next 20 years be as good as the last 20? Maybe not, so cherish the memories.