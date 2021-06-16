U.S. Open Odds: Entertaining A Bet On Phil Mickelson To Miss The Cut

NESN Logo Sign In

You may have heard that Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship four weeks ago.

The 50-year-old sweet swinging lefty held off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to culminate a powerful weekend of golf at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. Mickelson opened as high as 300-to-1 to win the event, which implies that oddsmakers gave him less than a one percent chance to be victorious.

A few bettors weren’t phased by those odds and decided to fire wagers on Mickelson anyway. Patrick Everson from Covers reported a $1,000 wager on Mickelson at DraftKings that paid out just over $300,000.

Can you imagine?

Fast forward to the 2021 U.S. Open this weekend at Torrey Pines and take one guess who the trendiest golfer to bet is. You already know the answer — Phil Mickelson. I spoke with multiple Las Vegas bookmakers who told me that Mickelson is top-five in ticket count and the number one worry as far as liability is concerned.

And forget those triple-digit odds you got last month. The highest future price I saw on Mickelson this weekend was 80-to-1. That’s a substantial dip from the 300-to-1 ceiling at the PGA Championship.

“We’re still cooked if he wins on Sunday,” one of the bookmakers said via text.