UFC Vegas 29 Picks: Does Dan Ige Offer Value In Chan Sung Jung Bout?

UFC 263 was a groundbreaker as the UFC awarded VSiN press access, which allowed unusually intimate access to the athletes throughout the week. That access proved to be worth the time and effort.

The fights themselves were outstanding. To witness young Bryan Moreno win that title was a full-circle experience for me. While attending the University of Arizona in the late 1970s, I was able to attend several nationally broadcast ABC boxing events. A couple featured the amazing Mexican boxer Salvatore Sanchez, who lost his life at 23 but not before compiling a 44-1 record and beating every possible elite featherweight challenger along the way.

Moreno’s epic victory in front of the passionate Mexican fan base in Phoenix took me back to the roots of my fight commitment. To have been able to witness that event just as I did so many years ago was especially pleasing.

Moreno at +200 (though he closed well lower), coupled with Israel Adesanya’s painting of Marvin Vettori (Hermannson/Adesanya +133 parlay), pushes Insight the Octagon profitability in 2021 to 18-9 +11.78 units.

So we turn the page to UFC Vegas 29 for a 14-fight card featuring athletes from 13 countries who will converge on Las Vegas to compete in the APEX facility. Remember that last week Adesanya had the spacious 30-foot octagon work in. Saturday’s fighters will battle in the 25-foot cage. A substantial difference.

CHAN SUNG JUNG -120 VS. DAN IGE +100

Featherweight (145 pounds) Main Event

Ige hails from Hawaii, so he has that innate toughness about him that Island fighters possess. Ranked eighth in the division, the 29-year-old is a complete fighter with an NCAA Division III wrestling base supplemented by a black belt in BJJ and a brown belt in Judo. He’s also made impressive improvements in his striking. Ige is well-rounded, has great feet, superior cardio and ill will.