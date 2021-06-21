Updated NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Kyle Larson’s Nashville Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Larson can’t be stopped.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag Sunday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway for his third consecutive win in points-paying races. Larson, who now has four wins on the season, led 264 of the 300 laps in the Ally 400.

"This crowd is awesome!"@KyleLarsonRacin wasn't the only one impressed with the support at @NashvilleSuperS! pic.twitter.com/XfF0CZT4vZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 20, 2021

Despite the win, Larson remains in second place behind Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, though the gap is closing fast.

William Byron, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano currently round out the top five.

Here are the top 16 drivers following Larson’s victory: