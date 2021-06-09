NESN Logo Sign In

The stakes will be lower than before, but the USA men’s soccer team can bolster its regional esteem with a great performance against Costa Rica.

The teams will meet Wednesday in Sandy, Utah, at Rio Tinto Stadium in an international-soccer exhibition game between Concacaf rivals. The game will finish the teams’ slate of June games, and they’ll break camp after the game to begin preparing for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The U.S. is coming off Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final. The result and performance stoked excitement among USA fans and made headlines around the world ahead of a busy back end to 2021.

Here’s when and how to watch USA-Costa Rica:

When: Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 | TUDN USA

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images